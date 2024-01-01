Tribal Football
Real Sociedad working free agency market for new centre-half signing

Real Sociedad are working the free agency market for a new centre-half signing.

La Real are seeking a new centre-half after selling Robin Le Normand to Atletico Madrid.

TMW says former Liverpool defender Joel Matip, ex-Borussia Dortmund veteran Mats Hummels and former AC Milan stopper Simon Kjaer are all under consideration.

Mario Hermoso, off contract from Atletico Madrid, has also been considered, though his demands are expected to see him move to the Saudi Pro League.

La Real management currently favour Hummels, given his form with Germany and Dortmund this year.

