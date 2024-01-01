Atletico Madrid chasing midfield pair Gabri, Amrabat

Tribal Football
Atletico Madrid chasing midfield pair Gabri, AmrabatAction Plus
Atletico Madrid are seeking to add to the squad before tomorrow's transfer deadline.

Mundo Deportivo says Gabri Veiga, 22, is one player Atlético Madrid is considering.

The Spanish midfielder left Celta Vigo for Saudi Pro League outfit Al Ahli a year ago.

Meanwhile, Sofyan Amrabat, 28, is also on Atlético Madrid's radar.

The Morocco international midfielder is expected to leave Fiorentina this week.

Amrabat has just one year left on his contract and the Viola do not want to risk a Bosman departure.

