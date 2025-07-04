REVEALED: Agents almost wrecked David's dream Juventus move

Jonathan David pushed his agents to accept a major cut on their commission to seal his move to Juventus.

In Turin today for his Juve medical, there was a danger of the move collapsing due to the demands of David's agents.

A free agent from Lille, David's agents wanted a massive €25m to place the player at his next club, says Tuttosport.

Clubs from the Saudi Pro League and Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce were willing to accommodate, but Juve refused to consider the demands.

While happy to agree a €6m-a-year contract with David, Juve GM Damien Comolli made a plea to the player to convince his agents to lower their price.

In the end, David's will was recognised and his agents cut their demands from the initial €25m to just over €10m.