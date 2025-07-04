Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd hand Gabriel (14) senior shirt number
Al-Nassr want £73 million Arsenal man to replace Jhon Duran
Diego Leon's transfer to Man Utd confirmed: Let’s go all in, Diego!
Newcastle and Aston Villa fight for €50m ex-Arsenal midfielder

REVEALED: Agents almost wrecked David's dream Juventus move

Tribal Football
REVEALED: Agents almost wrecked David's dream Juventus move
REVEALED: Agents almost wrecked David's dream Juventus moveMourad ALLILI / Sipa Press / Profimedia
Jonathan David pushed his agents to accept a major cut on their commission to seal his move to Juventus.

In Turin today for his Juve medical, there was a danger of the move collapsing due to the demands of David's agents.

Advertisement
Advertisement

A free agent from Lille, David's agents wanted a massive €25m to place the player at his next club, says Tuttosport.

Clubs from the Saudi Pro League and Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce were willing to accommodate, but Juve refused to consider the demands.

While happy to agree a €6m-a-year contract with David, Juve GM Damien Comolli made a plea to the player to convince his agents to lower their price.

In the end, David's will was recognised and his agents cut their demands from the initial €25m to just over €10m.  

Mentions
Serie ADavid JonathanJuventusLilleFenerbahceFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Juventus GM Comolli prepared to grant Vlahovic free transfer
Jonathan David arrives in Italy ahead of Juventus move despite Premier League interest
Serena hails imminent Juventus signing David: A complete striker