Jonathan David arrives in Italy ahead of Juventus move despite Premier League interest

Canada international Jonathan David is set to join Juventus on a free transfer this week after he arrived in Italy on Friday morning.

Despite interest coming from elite Premier League sides such as Tottenham, Arsenal and Manchester United, David will join Italian giants Juventus as he hopes to put pen to paper over the next few days. Journalist Fabrizio Romano confirmed the news as he posted a video of the striker walking through the airport towards his new club.

Advertisement Advertisement

David is arguably one of the most exciting strikers in Europe at the moment, a few seasons ago he scored 13 goals to help propel Lille to just their fourth-ever French first-division title in their now 80-year existence. He has recorded 109 goals and 30 assists in 232 appearances for Lille and could turn Juventus back into title challengers after falling from grace in recent years.

Juventus remain interested in Napoli's Victor Osimhen as well and want to retain Randal Kolo Muani as they aim to find quality players who can link up with David in attack. Ligue 1 is one of the best leagues in the world but the Serie A is a whole other world and despite David’s obvious qualities he may struggle to adapt to a much more technical league next season.