Serena hails imminent Juventus signing David: A complete striker

Aldo Serena has no doubts about the quality of imminent Juventus signing Jonathan David.

The off contract Lille striker is due in Turin on Friday, July 4, for his medical and to sign forms.

Advertisement Advertisement

Speaking with La Stampa, former Inter Milan and Juventus star Serena said: "A great signing, on a free transfer. To compete with top international clubs, you have to get there before the others.

"David is a complete striker because he attacks the depth very well, he's fast and he sees the goal. He can play as a first and second striker, he knows how to play a lot with the team.

"At 25 years old he already has a lot of experience behind him, he's now entering his final maturation."

Serena continued: "In that age group, as (Giampiero) Boniperti said, a footballer gives the best of himself, both in terms of athletic strength and experience."