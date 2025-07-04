Juventus GM Comolli prepared to grant Vlahovic free transfer

Juventus GM Damien Comolli is prepared to grant Dusan Vlahovic a free transfer.

With Jonathan David arriving in a free move from Lille, Comolli wants to clear space for the Canada international by cutting loose Vlahovic.

With no realistic offers arriving for the Serbia international since the end of last season, TMW says Comolli is hoping to instead negotiate a payoff for the final year of Vlahovic's deal.

The centre-forward is currently on €12m-a-year at Juve, with his contract now inside it's final 12 months.

Comolli is set to meet with Vlahovic's agent, Darko Ristic, to discuss the situation and potential exit options, which will include paying a percentage of the player's final year of his Juve deal.