Retirement? Pfft! King Kazu joins new club at 57 years of age!

Japanese legend Kazu Miura will play on next season - at the age of 57.

The attacking midfielder has signed for Atletico Suzuka Club.

The Japan international left Yokohama FC for a spell at Portuguese second division club Oliveirense on loan in the January 2023 window.

Now he has moved on a new loan. Miura has signed for Japanese fourth division club Atletico Suzuka Club - also on loan.

"Quitting is not an option. I want to play as many minutes as I can in the matches," the former Genoa attacker said at his presentation earlier today.

