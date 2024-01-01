Zenga: Di Gregorio a strange move by Juventus

Inter Milan great Walter Zenga has questioned Juventus' move for Monza goalkeeper Michele di Gregorio.

Zenga told Sky Italia: "Di Gregorio?

"It's a strange choice, not because of his quality because he's a fantastic guy and he had an exceptional championship with Raffaele Palladino's Monza this year, but it seems strange to me that the Bianconeri let someone like (Wojciech) Szczesny go."

He also said of Fede Chiesa: "Chiesa?

"I would keep him because he is a player who can always make the difference at any level."