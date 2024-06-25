Hellas Verona winger Suslov watched by Wolves

Hellas Verona winger Tomas Suslov is attracting Premier League interest.

Wolves chief Matty Hobbs has had his scouts follow Suslov at the Euros with Slovakia.

The winger has caught the eye in group games against Belgium and Ukraine, after coming off an impressive season in Serie A.

The Express & Star says Verona are aware of the growing interest in Suslov, though no concrete offers have yet been received.

Verona are prepared to sell the attacker for around €10m this summer.