Retegui happy with Atalanta brace in Verona rout

Atalanta striker Mateo Retegui was happy with his double in their victory over Hellas Verona.

Retegui and Ademola Lookman both scored twice as La Dea won 6-1 on Saturday.

Advertisement Advertisement

“We are very happy, as it was a great performance against a tough team. I am sorry we wasted so many chances against Celtic and got so many goals today, but this victory is dedicated to all the fans,” Retegui told Sky Italia.

“I think the confidence that everyone has in me, the fans, the staff, my teammates, this all helped me to settle into a team that already had quality and experience.

"I am really pleased.”