Tribal Football
Most Read
Scaroni admits AC Milan anger over Bologna clash postponement
UNCOVERED: The crazy buyout clause in Haaland's Man City contract
Guardiola leaning towards Man City departure: Club understands my reasons...
Silva confident as Fulham prepare for Everton trip

Retegui happy with Atalanta brace in Verona rout

Carlos Volcano
Retegui happy with Atalanta brace in Verona rout
Retegui happy with Atalanta brace in Verona routAction Plus
Atalanta striker Mateo Retegui was happy with his double in their victory over Hellas Verona.

Retegui and Ademola Lookman both scored twice as La Dea won 6-1 on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“We are very happy, as it was a great performance against a tough team. I am sorry we wasted so many chances against Celtic and got so many goals today, but this victory is dedicated to all the fans,” Retegui told Sky Italia.

“I think the confidence that everyone has in me, the fans, the staff, my teammates, this all helped me to settle into a team that already had quality and experience.

"I am really pleased.”

Mentions
Serie ARetegui MateoAtalantaVerona
Related Articles
Cassano: Only Lautaro better than Atalanta striker Retegui in Italy
Gasperini delighted with Retegui as Atalanta win at Venezia
Schelotto delighted for Atalanta striker Retegui: Argentina closes doors that Italy opens wide