Tribal Football
Most Read
STAY OUT! Ineos BAN Sir Alex from Man Utd dressing room
Man Utd fullback situation gets worse
Real Madrid plan Bundesliga raid to replace Modric
Man Utd great Cantona slams Ratcliffe over Ferguson axe: Big bag of s***!

Schelotto delighted for Atalanta striker Retegui: Argentina closes doors that Italy opens wide

Schelotto delighted for Atalanta striker Retegui: Argentina closes doors that Italy opens wide
Schelotto delighted for Atalanta striker Retegui: Argentina closes doors that Italy opens wideAction Plus
Former Atalanta midfielder Ezequiel Schelotto is happy for Mateo Retegui over his impact with Italy.

Like Schelotto, now of Paradiso, Retegui was born and raised in Argentina, but is now playing for Atalanta and Italy.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He told Corriere di Bergamo: "I've known Mateo since his time at Tigre, I'm happy for him. For many, Argentina closes doors that Italy opens wide: it's an opportunity for those with dual citizenship. Congratulations to (Roberto) Mancini. Now Atalanta must be careful.

"They must hold on to him for the next few summers. He's someone who makes the difference in the box, even beyond the goals he scores.

"The best move by Percassi was to confirm Gian Piero Gasperini. Then in addition to Retegui, Samardzic and Zaniolo are doing well. It's a team that will fight until the end for the Scudetto, like Inter, Napoli and Juve.

"The Champions League? It can easily get through, it's a cup team and no longer a league team."

Mentions
Serie ARetegui MateoSchelotto EzequielAtalantaTigreFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Italy coach Spalletti: Retegui now a top striker
Father says Retegui "truly happy" playing for Atalanta and Italy
Brambati supports Motta: But mistakes made at Juventus by Giuntoli