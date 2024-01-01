Schelotto delighted for Atalanta striker Retegui: Argentina closes doors that Italy opens wide

Former Atalanta midfielder Ezequiel Schelotto is happy for Mateo Retegui over his impact with Italy.

Like Schelotto, now of Paradiso, Retegui was born and raised in Argentina, but is now playing for Atalanta and Italy.

Advertisement Advertisement

He told Corriere di Bergamo: "I've known Mateo since his time at Tigre, I'm happy for him. For many, Argentina closes doors that Italy opens wide: it's an opportunity for those with dual citizenship. Congratulations to (Roberto) Mancini. Now Atalanta must be careful.

"They must hold on to him for the next few summers. He's someone who makes the difference in the box, even beyond the goals he scores.

"The best move by Percassi was to confirm Gian Piero Gasperini. Then in addition to Retegui, Samardzic and Zaniolo are doing well. It's a team that will fight until the end for the Scudetto, like Inter, Napoli and Juve.

"The Champions League? It can easily get through, it's a cup team and no longer a league team."