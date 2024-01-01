Cassano: Only Lautaro better than Atalanta striker Retegui in Italy

Former Italy star Antonio Cassano admits he's a fan of Atalanta striker Mateo Retegui.

Cassano insists only Inter Milan captain Lautaro Martinez is a better striker operating in Italy.

He said on Viva el futbol real: "Lautaro is a world-class player, he deserves to be included in the top 5 of the Ballon d'Or. I'm happy for him, congratulations.

"Excluding Lautaro, in Italy there is Retegui. Retegui is much stronger than Vlahovic, Lukaku, Dovbyk and all the others there are.

"Morata is different, Thuram is different. And Retegui can still improve on many things."