Tribal Football
Most Read
Brentford boss Frank: Disrespectful to Man Utd and me
Obi-Martin makes winning Man Utd U18 debut
Atletico Madrid coach Simeone hits back at Omorodion: He knows the message he sent
Henderson on Palace's poor start to season: We’re nowhere near where we need to be

Cassano: Only Lautaro better than Atalanta striker Retegui in Italy

Cassano: Only Lautaro better than Atalanta striker Retegui in Italy
Cassano: Only Lautaro better than Atalanta striker Retegui in ItalyTribalfootball
Former Italy star Antonio Cassano admits he's a fan of Atalanta striker Mateo Retegui.

Cassano insists only Inter Milan captain Lautaro Martinez is a better striker operating in Italy.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He said on Viva el futbol real: "Lautaro is a world-class player, he deserves to be included in the top 5 of the Ballon d'Or. I'm happy for him, congratulations.

"Excluding Lautaro, in Italy there is Retegui. Retegui is much stronger than Vlahovic, Lukaku, Dovbyk and all the others there are.

"Morata is different, Thuram is different. And Retegui can still improve on many things."

Mentions
Serie ARetegui MateoMartinez LautaroCassano AntonioAtalantaInter
Related Articles
Inter Milan captain Lautaro delighted proving matchwinner at Roma; proud of Ballon d'Or nomination
Gasperini delighted with Retegui as Atalanta win at Venezia
Ex-Inter Milan star Vieri: Cassano and Adani do not exist for me