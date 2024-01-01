Gasperini delighted with Retegui as Atalanta win at Venezia

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini admits injuries are a concern after their 2-0 win at Venezia.

Mario Pasalic and Mateo Retegui struck the goals for the visitors, with Gasperini admitting injuries are becoming a concern when speaking to the press afterwards.

The break didn't affect your growth:

"Instead of recovering players during the break we ended up losing others, today we will also evaluate Hien, after Kolasinac's flu. Hien didn't feel like playing anymore, he had a flu. It was a game that could have been more risky, but we scored right away. Venezia had a little more energy, but we were attentive and compact."

Celtic is coming, then Monza and Verona...

"Easy with the streaks, you have to play all the games, no result is a given. With Celtic, well, it's a different competition, we're facing a team used to winning championships, a fast team especially in attack. We'll be careful with Ederson, he had a toothache, today he played in pain.:

Having lost Scamacca, you have found a champion (Retegui). How much of Gasperini's hand is there in this?

"Retegui is showing great value, he is growing and still has room in terms of movement and other aspects. Technically he is doing well. Today he scored a goal of great quality. If I have to make a comment, up front we could have done better."

Have you improved on set pieces?

"We have the characteristics to be able to do better than we have done in the past. We have scored few goals recently, we have varied some situations, it is important who kicks, we have also changed who goes to strike. Set pieces are an important resource even for big teams."

Will Zaniolo do as Retegui did?

"Retegui arrived very determined. He immediately put the few things we asked of him on the pitch. Zaniolo is having space, he has played practically always, even in fairly favorable situations, given that we were ahead. He must adapt to the fighting spirit of Atalanta more than to the technical part of the team."

Lookman wasn't helping the team enough (and was substituted)?

"He was probably tired too, then there are the games and the needs of the teams. It already happened to us with Como, we would have risked doing the same with Venezia today."