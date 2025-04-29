Tribal Football
Reluctant Roma set price for PSG target N'Dicka

Roma are reluctant to listen to offers for defender Evan N'Dicka.

However, Il Corriere dello Sport says Roma management will not turn down bids starting from €40m for the centre-half.

Roma landed N'Dicka on a free transfer from Eintracht Frankfurt, securing him to a deal to 2028.

And such has been his form this season that interest is arriving from across Europe, with PSG particularly keen.

Just last week, N'Dicka hinted at considering his options when stating: "I won't pretend nothing has happened but I will respect Roma."

