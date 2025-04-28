Como chief Ludi discusses Cesc, Paz futures after securing Serie A safety

Como sports chief Carlalberto Ludi says the club is buzzing today after securing Serie A safety.

Victory over Genoa on Sunday saw Como confirm their Serie A status for next season.

Ludi told RAI Radio: "We are very proud, achieving safety with four days to spare was not so obvious for a newly promoted team. We have worked hard since the beginning, believing in this objective and also going through negative moments but we have managed them with great balance.

"We are proud of what we have done. The team has matured a lot. We have always believed in the growth process and in (Cesc) Fabregas' training methods.

"When the team and the staff began to understand Serie A better, we arrived at the recent performances."

Como futures of Cesc and Paz

Asked about rumours linking coach Cesc with AS Roma, Ludi is confident of his commitment.

He continued: "I can't talk about Roma's selection. Fabregas is a man very focused on the project. We signed a four-year contract some time ago, there are three more to go. We are planning the future: this doesn't exclude anything but it certainly gives me hope."

Ludi also was asked about the prospect of Real Madrid triggering the buy-back clause in Nico Paz's deal.

He added, "Nico's is certainly a very sensitive position, we are tied to the player and the boy in a very strong way. I think he has found the perfect context to perform. Our will is clear, we depend on Real Madrid's repurchase.

"The discussions are excellent, the relationships are very good, also by virtue of the good work we have done on Nico.

"We feel quite confident that Nico can stay. It is normal that Cesc's permanence itself will be a guarantee of the evolution of the project".