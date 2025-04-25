Spurs battle Bayer Leverkusen for PSG prospect Tape-Kobrissa

Tottenham and Bayer Leverkusen are chasing PSG prospect Axel Tape-Kobrissa.

Tape-Kobrissa, 17, made his debut for PSG in the Coupe de France earlier this year in January.

The defensive midfielder is regarded highly inside French football, but could be lost from Ligue 1 this summer.

Yet to ink pro terms, Tape-Kobrissa is now leaning towards leaving Paris at the end of the season over concerns his path to the first team will be blocked given PSG's big-spending transfer policy.

RMC says watching developments are Spurs and Bayer, with the Bundesliga champions said to be moving ahead in the race.

However, nothing has been decided at the player's end, with Tape-Kobrissa not ruling out a move to England.