Tribal Football
Most Read
Barcelona and Real Madrid to chase Man Utd's "kid Messi" who has already impressed Ronaldo
Zidane in awe of Bellingham at Real Madrid
Partey set to leave Arsenal this summer as Arteta eyes three stars including Zubimendi
Orlando Pirates attacker Mofokeng interesting Barcelona

Reijnders delighted signing new AC Milan contract

Carlos Volcano
Reijnders delighted signing new AC Milan contract
Reijnders delighted signing new AC Milan contractAC Milan
Tijjani Reijnders is happy to have signed a new deal with AC Milan.

The midfielder has extended his deal from 2028 to 2030.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“It’s a big compliment, I am very proud to renew my contract. Milan feels like a family, I am looking forward to the next couple of seasons,” Reijnders told reporters.

“That’s why I signed. It feels like my second home and I am very happy.”

On Milan's current form, the midfielder also admitted: “It’s a difficult time at the moment, it will be better, we will be stronger, we have to believe it will work out in the end.”

Mentions
Serie AReijnders TijjaniAC MilanFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Lazio matchwinner Pedro opens door to playing on next season
Two names emerge as AC Milan seek sports director appointment
AC Milan GM Furlani: Conceicao not only responsible