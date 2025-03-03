Reijnders delighted signing new AC Milan contract

Tijjani Reijnders is happy to have signed a new deal with AC Milan.

The midfielder has extended his deal from 2028 to 2030.

“It’s a big compliment, I am very proud to renew my contract. Milan feels like a family, I am looking forward to the next couple of seasons,” Reijnders told reporters.

“That’s why I signed. It feels like my second home and I am very happy.”

On Milan's current form, the midfielder also admitted: “It’s a difficult time at the moment, it will be better, we will be stronger, we have to believe it will work out in the end.”