Carlos Volcano
Lazio matchwinner Pedro opens door to playing on next season
Pedro has opened the door to playing on with Lazio next season.

The veteran proved the matchwinner in victory at AC Milan on Sunday. Pedro jumped from the bench to convert a late penalty won by Gustav Isaksen.

The Spanish attacker later said of his plans: "I don't know. I try to make the most of every minute and every match, then there are good moments and less good moments.

"I don't know what chances I'll have, I'm only focused on Lazio.

"We need to talk, I need to see what the club wants. But I'm very calm, I'm comfortable here and they know how much I want to stay. Let's see if we can find an agreement. I don't want to be a problem, but a solution."

