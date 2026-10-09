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Real Madrid to make a move for McTominay? Mourinho seeks reunion with Napoli star

Real Madrid to make a move for McTominay? Mourinho seeks reunion with Napoli star
Real Madrid to make a move for McTominay? Mourinho seeks reunion with Napoli starLuca Tricarico / Zuma Press / Profimedia

Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay is reportedly on the radar for Real Madrid as Jose Mourinho aims for reunion.

Scoring 13 goals and providing six assists in all competitions following his move to the Serie A, McTominay helped Napoli end their 33-year-long wait for Scudetto glory back in 2024.

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McTominay was named Serie A title and Player of the Season following that £25.7M move from Manchester United in what was a dream switch for the Scotsman, who made the Italian first division look easy.

The midfielder has since undergone a minor heart procedure on 8th September 2026 to treat a benign heart rhythm disorder, which has put a dent in his career as he waits to return to the pitch.

McTominay made his Manchester United first-team debut in May 2017 under Mourinho and despite his heart problems, the legendary manager is keen to reunite with the 29-year-old in Spain.

Il Mattino claim Los Blancos have already approached McTominay’s representatives over a potential move to the Bernabeu, a move that could potentially come in the January window.

However, the bad news for Mourinho is that McTominay, who has two years left on his existing deal, is said to want a new deal at the Italian side.

The 29-year-old reassured supporters on social media that he would not be out for long and his latest updates to his loyal fans read: "See you soon, Napoli. I won’t take long 🩵”

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