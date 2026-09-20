Real Madrid ready to rival Barcelona in JJ Gabriel transfer race

Manchester United's teenage sensation JJ Gabriel is causing transfer waves across Europe after requesting to end his registration at Old Trafford.

The 15-year-old has been spotted in Barcelona amid rumours of talks between the player, his family and the defending LaLiga champions over a possible move to Catalonia.

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Widely regarded as one of the most exciting young talents to come out of United’s academy for years, Gabriel is now assessing his options, as he looks to move on from Manchester.

United do have the ability to reject his request and keep his contract in place until next summer by when he will have turned 16.

Gabriel is eligible to join a European team before his next birthday, as he holds and Irish passport, and reports from Diario AS claim Real Madrid are now ready to make their move.

All clubs are still taking legal advice over how a deal could work, as post-Brexit legislation blocks players from leaviing the UK before 18, butt Gabriel's Irish link offers a route.