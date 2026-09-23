Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Why Arsenal won't stop Viktor Gyokeres if he decides to leave the side

Hurzeler to replace Carrick? Man Utd board interested in Brighton manager after poor form

Lewis Hall speaks on rejecting Man Utd move this summer: It was a no-brainer really...

Why Amorim has been proven right after Garnacho's poor start on loan at Aston Villa

Most read on Flashscore News

Luke Littler confirms Netherlands boycott, cancels Dutch Darts Championship entry

Why Amorim has been proven right after Garnacho's failed start at Aston Villa

Mbappe says being coached by Zidane like 'something out of the movies'

Nations League action sees star coaches make debuts with new teams

Serie A duo battle for January loan deal on Endrick

Real Madrid forward Endrick.
Real Madrid forward Endrick.Profimedia

Several European clubs are considering a January loan offer for Real Madrid star Endrick.

The 20-year-old attacker was loaned out to French club Lyon for the second half of last season after he struggled for regular first team minutes at Real Madrid under Xabi Alonso and Alvaro Arbeloa.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Endrick impressed during his time in Ligue 1, scoring eight goals and providing eight assists in his 21 games across all competitions, before heading back to Madrid in June for preseason.

Liverpool reached out over a loan package for the 2026/27 season, but that was rejected, as Jose Mourinho wanted to assess him on his return from injury.

AC Milan and Arsenal are also monitoring the situation with Endrick only playing four minutes for Mourinho following his return from injury.

A move to Italy could be viewed as the best option for his development - with Arsenal unable to offer him a starting role - and that could trigger a direct battle between AC Milan and AS Roma for a six-month deal in 2027.

Mentions
Serie AEndrickReal MadridAC MilanArsenalLaLigaFootball transfers

Related Articles

Arsenal to join Endrick loan chase in 2027

Champions League review: Real beat Inter in incredible clash whilst Como crush Leipzig

AC Milan eye Endrick loan offer if Real Madrid change stance