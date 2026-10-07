Real Madrid and Barcelona lead JJ Gabriel transfer battle

Manchester United's teenage prodigy JJ Gabriel looks set to chose between Real Madrid and Barcelona as his future club.

The 16-year-old formally requested to leave United last month, after asking for his youth registration to be cancelled, which would then allow him to leave the side.

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Gabriel has not trained in Manchester since scoring a hat-trick on his UEFA Youth League debut against Sabah on September 10th, and he's since been reportedly training in Barcelona.

As the saga rolls on, United's chances of retaining him appear to be fading fast, as per reports from Sky Sports Germany expert Florian Plettenberg.

The two LaLiga rivals have already reached out to his representatives with major salary offers and a final decision over where he will be playing in 2027 is expected to be made in the coming weeks.