Real Madrid and AC Milan set for crunch talks over Jimenez future

Real Madrid are set for crunch talks with AC Milan over the future of Alex Jimenez.

The Spanish fullback was signed permanently by Milan last summer and has broken into the first team this season.

Jimenez's deal carries several buyout clauses, with Real keeping tabs on the youngster.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "AC Milan are set to meet Real Madrid soon to discuss Alex Jiménez situation.

"Milan want to keep Jiménez and discuss new terms for buy back clauses, as Real Madrid have no plans to lose control on the player.

"Jiménez, happy at Milan where he’s important part of the squad."