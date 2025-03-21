Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd's five man striker wish list to replace Hojlund and Zirkzee this summer
Liverpool striker Nunez offered to Atletico Madrid for knockdown fee
Man Utd upbeat over early Heaven return
Man Utd set £50M price tag for Hojlund as swap deal for Napoli's Osimhen becomes clear

Real Madrid and AC Milan set for crunch talks over Jimenez future

Carlos Volcano
Real Madrid and AC Milan set for crunch talks over Jimenez future
Real Madrid and AC Milan set for crunch talks over Jimenez futureLaLiga
Real Madrid are set for crunch talks with AC Milan over the future of Alex Jimenez.

The Spanish fullback was signed permanently by Milan last summer and has broken into the first team this season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Jimenez's deal carries several buyout clauses, with Real keeping tabs on the youngster.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "AC Milan are set to meet Real Madrid soon to discuss Alex Jiménez situation.

"Milan want to keep Jiménez and discuss new terms for buy back clauses, as Real Madrid have no plans to lose control on the player.

"Jiménez, happy at Milan where he’s important part of the squad."

Mentions
Serie AJimenez AlexAC MilanReal MadridLaLigaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Real Madrid defender Rudger: Returning to Serie A ...?
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti: Paz is one of us
Inter Milan in contact with agents for Real Madrid midfielder Guler