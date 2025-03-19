Inter Milan in contact with agents for Real Madrid midfielder Guler

Inter Milan are in contact with agents for Real Madrid midfielder Arda Guler.

Il Corriere della Sport says Inter, aware of Guler's playing frustrations, have made an approach to his camp to ask about his situation.

Inter are interested in buying the Turkey international this summer.

However, the Nerazzurri also have Nico Paz, of Como, on their radar as an alternative.

Interestingly, Real Madrid hold a buy-back option on Paz, who was sold to Como last summer.