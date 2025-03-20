Real Madrid defender Rudger: Returning to Serie A ...?

Real Madrid defender Toni Rudger insists he's happy in Spain.

However, the Germany international concedes anything can happen in the future.

Asked about his time in Italy with AS Roma, Rudiger said: "Italy was very important to me in the past, I learned a lot on a defensive level.

"And then I liked life, like the food: in Italy there is the best pasta and the best food. There are clubs like Roma, Napoli, Juventus, Inter, Milan, big important clubs.

"In football you never know, but I am very happy with where I am and I don't think about where the future will take me."