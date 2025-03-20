Tribal Football
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti: Paz is one of us

Carlos Volcano
Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti admits they're likely to explore buying back Nico Paz from Como.

Real sold the Argentina international to Como last summer.

However, Real hold a buy-back option in Paz's deal and could trigger the clause this summer.

Real can re-sign €9m, however the price will rise by an additional €1m per year through to the summer of 2027. 

And Ancelotti said yesterday:  "He's one of us. We follow him, he does well. I have no doubt, we will make a decision at the end of the season."

Paz's deal with Como runs to 2028.

