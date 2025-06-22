Leeds go shopping for new left-back

Premier League new-boys Leeds United are seeking a new left-back.

Leeds are in need of a new left-back addition after losing Junior Firpo to his former club Real Betis.

Atletico Madrid's Reinildo, who is about to become a free agent, is under consideration, as is Aston Villa's Alex Moreno and Wolves youngster Hugo Bueno.

The Mirror says Bueno is favoured by Leeds chiefs, with the fullback having just come off an outstanding season-long loan with Feyenoord.

Wolves, however, may be reluctant to part with Bueno after the sale of Rayan Ait-Nouri to Manchester City last week.

Reinildo, meanwhile, is also on the radar as he will become a free after once Atletico's Club World Cup campaign concludes.