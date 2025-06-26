Real Betis interest grows in Barrenechea: We have to decide if Unai wants to keep him...

Real Betis interest grows in Barrenechea’s: We have to decide if Unai wants to keep him...

Aston Villa midfielder Barrenechea is attracting attention this summer as manager Unai Emery makes a decision regarding his future.

Barrenechea continues to attract attention after impressing on loan at Valencia since August, namely from Real Betis. Midfield maestro, Johnny Cardoso, who seems destined for Atlético de Madrid is set to leave this summer and Betis must replace him ahead of the new campaign.

Barrenechea became a key figure in manager Carlos Corberán’s team whilst at Valencia where he adapted to La Liga well, impressing many clubs who will be keeping an eye on his transfer status over the next few months. Barrenechea made 31 league appearances for Valencia who are also said to be interested in keeping him.

Villa manager Unai Emery’s intentions for the Argentina international have been questioned as even the president of football operations, Monchi, spoke on his situation at the club where he is unlikely to gain minutes next season.

"He's had a magnificent season,” he said on Canal Sur Radio. “He's a player coveted by many European clubs.

“We have to decide if Unai wants to keep him. It's true that we have many important players in that position, including McGinn, Onana, Kamara, and Barkley.

“But Enzo has done what was intended, to take a step forward after his time at Frosinone.”

Barrenechea may have to leave Villa to gain game time once again. However, this time won’t be a loan move as the club are likely to cash in on him to either Betis or Valencia who see him as a ready made signing for their squads in a deal said to be worth less than £10M.