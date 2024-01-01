Tribal Football
Real Betis reach terms with ex-Torino fullback Rodriguez

Fullback Ricardo Rodriguez has agreed a deal with Real Betis.

The Switzerland international left Torino when his contract expired in June.

Agent Haroon Masoodi has stated that Inter Milan were among clubs to have shown interest.

Masoodi also revealed that there were bids from Al-Ain and Real Betis.

Now transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Real Betis have reached an agreement with Rodriguez: "Real Betis have reached an agreement with Ricardo Rodriguez to join the club as free agent.

"Contract until June 2026, verbally agreed and waiting to get it signed."

