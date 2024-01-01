AC Milan, Juventus target Cardoso discusses Real Betis future

Tribal Football
Johnny Cardoso insists he's happy with his lot at Real Betis.

A January arrival from Internacional, the USA midfielder is already being linked with AC Milan, Juventus and PSG this summer.

But Cardoso said: "I leave these things with my agent, my head is in Betis. I am happy and happy here and I want to continue enjoying Betis."

The midfielder is said to be available from Betis for €30-40m, with his contract carrying a buyout clause of €80m.

Betis will insist on top price for Cardoso, with Internacional holding a 20 per cent sell-on clause.

