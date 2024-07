Real Betis fullback Miranda passes Bologna medical

Bologna are closing on a deal for Real Betis fullback Juan Miranda.

The defender comes off contract at the end of June and has been in talks with the Serie A club.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting a free transfer is now close to being sealed.

He stated: "Juan Miranda, already in Italy to undergo medical tests and sign long-term deal as new Bologna player.

"Miranda joins the club as free agent from Real Betis. Done deal, here we go."