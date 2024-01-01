Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Ratcliffe key as Man Utd approach Bologna for Ndoye

Ratcliffe key as Man Utd approach Bologna for Ndoye
Ratcliffe key as Man Utd approach Bologna for Ndoye
Ratcliffe key as Man Utd approach Bologna for NdoyeAction Plus
Manchester United have approached Bologna for Dan Ndoye.

After an impressive season with Bologna, helping them secure Champions League qualification, Ndoye has taken that form into the Euros with Switzerland.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The wing-back has caught the eye of United scouts and Sky Italia's Gianluca di Marzio is reporting an enquiry has been lodged over the past 24 hours.

Interestingly, Ndoye is a former Nice and Lausanne player - two clubs United director Sir Jim Ratcliffe owns.

Just yesterday, the Swiss'  agent Lodovico Spinosi told TV Play: "I can tell you that he is being watched not only by Italian teams, but also by foreign ones.

"The good thing is that he is in a club like Bologna, super healthy, that will play in the Champions League. To date there is nothing concrete except expressions of interest.

Mentions
Ndoye DanBolognaManchester UnitedPremier LeagueSerie AFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man Utd unhappy with agent commissions in Zirkzee talks
Man Utd prepare to meet clause for Bologna striker Zirkzee
Kia eager to place Zirkzee at Man Utd