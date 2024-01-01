Ratcliffe key as Man Utd approach Bologna for Ndoye

Manchester United have approached Bologna for Dan Ndoye.

After an impressive season with Bologna, helping them secure Champions League qualification, Ndoye has taken that form into the Euros with Switzerland.

The wing-back has caught the eye of United scouts and Sky Italia's Gianluca di Marzio is reporting an enquiry has been lodged over the past 24 hours.

Interestingly, Ndoye is a former Nice and Lausanne player - two clubs United director Sir Jim Ratcliffe owns.

Just yesterday, the Swiss' agent Lodovico Spinosi told TV Play: "I can tell you that he is being watched not only by Italian teams, but also by foreign ones.

"The good thing is that he is in a club like Bologna, super healthy, that will play in the Champions League. To date there is nothing concrete except expressions of interest.