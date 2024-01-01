Agent of Bologna fullback Ndoye: He's ready to go to a superior team

The agent of Bologna fullback Dan Ndoye has opened the door to a big club move.

The Switzerland international has been linked with Inter Milan and Juventus since the end of last season.

Agent Lodovico Spinosi told TV Play: "About Ndoye I can tell you that he is having a great European Championship. Beyond the goal against Napoli, skills to improve, he really has everything to be a top club player. What I have noticed together with my partners, he has raised his level in important matches.

"He is ready to go to a team superior to Bologna, he would have no problems with impact. And he showed it against Germany, beyond the goal.

"I can tell you that he is being watched not only by Italian teams, but also by foreign ones. The good thing is that he is in a club like Bologna, super healthy, that will play in the Champions League. To date there is nothing concrete except expressions of interest. It is true that he is doing very well and everyone is realizing how decisive he is in one-on-one situations, thanks to his speed.

"He can also play as a fifth, even though he was born as an offensive player. He is a complete player and if he can be more decisive up front he will be for a top-tier club."