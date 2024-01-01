Bazzani urges Chelsea striker Lukaku not to go to AC Milan

Former Serie A striker Fabio Bazzani has questioned AC Milan's interest in Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku.

Milan see Lukaku as an alternative to Bologna centre-forward Josh Zirkzee, but Bazzani believes the Belgian wouldn't suit the Rossoneri.

He told TMW Radio: "He would be a different striker compared to Zirkzee but they cannot present themselves with a gamble for a number 9, they still have to tick a box.

"There is already distrust about the potential of this club, so you have to put something guaranteed there. But I repeat, compared to Zirkzee he is something completely different."

Asked about Antonio Conte's Napoli as a destination for Lukaku, Bazzani was more bullish.

"He would start with some certainties, like the coach who made him perform better. He would definitely start with an advantage there. Someone like Lukaku would perform better with Conte."