Tribal Football
Most Read
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Bazzani urges Chelsea striker Lukaku not to go to AC Milan

Bazzani urges Chelsea striker Lukaku not to go to AC Milan
Bazzani urges Chelsea striker Lukaku not to go to AC Milan
Bazzani urges Chelsea striker Lukaku not to go to AC MilanAction Plus
Former Serie A striker Fabio Bazzani has questioned AC Milan's interest in Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku.

Milan see Lukaku as an alternative to Bologna centre-forward Josh Zirkzee, but Bazzani believes the Belgian wouldn't suit the Rossoneri.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He told TMW Radio: "He would be a different striker compared to Zirkzee but they cannot present themselves with a gamble for a number 9,  they still have to tick a box.

"There is already distrust about the potential of this club, so you have to put something guaranteed there. But I repeat, compared to Zirkzee he is something completely different."

Asked about Antonio Conte's Napoli as a destination for Lukaku, Bazzani was more bullish.

"He would start with some certainties, like the coach who made him perform better. He would definitely start with an advantage there. Someone like Lukaku would perform better with Conte."

Mentions
Serie ALukaku RomeluBazzani FabioAC MilanChelseaBolognaNapoliPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Chelsea sell to fund Osimhen deal; Man City identify De Bruyne successor; Why Conte agreed to Napoli
AC Milan open Chelsea talks for Lukaku
Rudy Galetti - The Insider: Liverpool and Inacio confident; Chelsea work on exits; Saudi for Chiesa