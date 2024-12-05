Ranieri tells Roma players: December is the month of truth

AS Roma coach Claudio Ranieri admits he sees a chance to kickstart their form against Lecce on Saturday.

After defeats to Napoli and Atalanta, Ranieri admits Lecce on Saturday represents a good opportunity.

How are Dybala and Pellegrini? Are you satisfied with the performances of the two?

"Pellegrini is training well and is very important for me. He must continue like this. Dybala, not intensity, is a quality player who is able to satisfy the wishes of the coach and the team. Now the Championship begins. December will tell us who we are. Lecce is a team used to never giving up. They won in Venice, they drew with Juve. They have good players and the new coach is charged and we must be determined. Every ball will be important."

What kind of Roma should it be?

"I want a team that goes onto the pitch without knowing the name of the opponent. A determined Roma every time. There's a ball that needs to be won. We have to be good against a team that knows what it wants. They have good players and we have to do well. We mustn't look at a team like Lecce and underestimate them. December will tell us who Roma is and what they want to do."

Pellegrini, he warmed up against Atalanta. He was deemed fit to play that match, but then he didn't come on. How is he?

"Lorenzo is a splendid player from midfield onwards. They all train together so that I can have the opportunity to choose who is better or who I see as better. I didn't put him in because I needed a box-to-box player. Lorenzo has many qualities, he has pace, goal-scoring passes. And I repeat, I see him as valid from midfield onwards."

December. Month of truth. Have you seen the intensity you require in the entire squad?

"The intensity from what I saw on the pitch is the right one. The one I want. In training when we have to push, they respond well. It's not easy when I say they've changed three, four coaches. The players are sponges but they're not computers. There are those who react immediately and those who don't. For me, how you train, you play. Little by little they'll be able to do what I ask. December, the month of truth."

What is the situation with Dovbyk?

"The boy, except for the attacking phase, had a Greco-Roman fight against his marker on Monday, and he managed to do a lot considering his condition. He has the flu today. He managed to play against Atalanta but I don't know if I'll be able to have him against Lecce. He's not well. I don't know how he'll be tomorrow."

Must this team fight to save itself?

"The standings are the current state of the teams. We fight to get out of the lower standings. I am used to being both here and there. We must always fight. I said December will tell us a lot. What should we do? I am convinced that my players will respond to my signals."

How do you see Le Fee?

"Le Fee is a player of excellent quality. I see him from midfield forward. He is a playmaker, he has the qualities and he will give us a hand throughout the championship."

How important is the effort the team is putting in?

"Important and fundamental. They have to give it their all. They must not make mistakes in terms of effort. They have to fight until the last second. They have to leave the field and say I gave my all. They have to always give their all. They have to always give 100%. This is important to me."