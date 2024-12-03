Atalanta midfielder Ederson won't rule out Scudetto push

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Atalanta midfielder Ederson insists they're capable of challenging for the Scudetto this season.

Ederson was again impressive for last night's 2-0 win at Roma.

He said afterwards: "Atalanta is a tough team that is going through a good moment. It is never easy to come to Rome and win against this team.

"We didn't play very well in the first half but in general we did well. It was very important to win here at the Olimpico.

"We are there, in second place, we are trying to take advantage of the moment and always give our best."

 

