Lecce chief Corvino on Spurs, AC Milan target Dorgu: The future belongs to him, but...

Paul Vegas
Lecce sporting director Pantaleo Corvino insists they will keep hold of Patrick Dorgu over the January market.

The young Dane is being tracked by the likes of AC Milan, Chelsea and Tottenham.

Asked about the growing interest, Corvino told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "A player like him naturally has admirers, and there are many in his case. Even abroad.

"But Dorgu will stay here, and then we will talk about it this summer.

"The future belongs to him."

 

