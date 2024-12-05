Ex-Juventus chief Moggi: Luiz signing a Giuntoli mistake

Former Juventus director general Luciano Moggi admits it's too soon to judge the current team.

Moggi was reflecting on the weekend's draw with minnows Lecce.

He told Adronokos: "It is difficult to judge this team because of the many injuries that have practically never allowed (Thiago) Motta to field the team he had in mind in the summer, furthermore the Bianconeri have changed practically everything and to see the results of a revolution of this kind a whole season is not enough, let alone five months.

"Of course there were also mistakes, like (Cristiano) Giuntoli's in taking Douglas Luiz and Motta's who hasn't yet found a position on the field for (Teun) Koopmeiners or who against Lecce brought in the kids giving the team a sign of relaxation that cost them dearly.

"I believe that fourth place is the right objective for this Juve because at the moment there are at least three teams stronger than them."