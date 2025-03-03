Ranieri relieved as Roma come from behind to defeat Como

Tribal Football
Roma coach Claudio Ranieri admits Como pushed them all the way for Sunday's 2-1 win.

Roma came from behind Lucas Da Cunha's opener through goals from Alexis Saelemaekers and Artem Dovbyk. At 1-1, Marc Kempf was sent off for Como.

“I had already warned everything this would be tough, because I know what Cesc Fabregas is like as a coach,” Ranieri told Sky  Italia.

“This is a great team that is working to complete itself, I am convinced that Como will in future be like Parma were in the 1990s. I told Fabregas he will have a great career as a coach, just like his career as a player.

“We struggled, we wanted to press high in the first half, but they were making one or two touch passes, so we couldn’t close them down. I therefore told the lads to stay solid, we continued to press and they scored against us.

“We did well to get a very tough game back on track.”

He added, “Winning gives you self-confidence and a feeling of certainty. Now everyone helps each other out, the players communicate more and that helps. I am very happy with the team.”

