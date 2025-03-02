Dovbyk delivers as Roma beat Como and extend unbeaten streak

AS Roma came back from behind to beat in-form Como 2-1 at the Stadio Olimpico in Serie A, stretching their unbeaten league run to 11 games while also maintaining a 12-match unbeaten home streak over their opponents.

With both teams in good form heading into this clash, they cancelled each other out early on. Ivan Smolcic had the game’s first real chance, as he dummied his defender well to get some space on the edge of the box only to shoot wide.

Roma’s best opportunity fell to Paulo Dybala, who forced Jean Butez into a brilliant reaction save from close range.

However, Como did manage to score before half-time as Maximo Perrone put the ball on a plate for Lucas Da Cunha to tap into an empty net.

That sent a shockwave through the Stadio Olimpico, as the visitors had only scored three away goals before half-time previously this season, the fewest in the division.

The Lariani could have doubled their lead just before the hour mark when Patrick Cutrone found himself free in the box, but he could not find a corner, allowing Mile Svilar to make a smart save. That miss would ultimately cost the visitors as Roma found an equaliser just a few minutes later.

Alexis Saelemaekers collected the ball in the area before unleashing an unstoppable strike into the roof of the net - his sixth goal contribution in 2025, which is the highest in the Giallorossi squad.

Como’s problems immediately got worse after that, as Marc-Oliver Kempf was sent off for a second bookable offence in a hectic couple of minutes.

The drama did not end there though, as 10-man Como thought they got themselves in front again, but Assane Diao - aiming to become just the third player in Serie A history to score in four successive matches before turning 20 - saw his goal disallowed for offside.

Instead, they went behind when Devyne Rensch fed Artem Dovbyk in the area, and the prolific Ukrainian made no mistake by finding the bottom corner.

The visitors did not give up though and almost levelled through Mergim Vojvoda, who hit the post from outside of the area.

Ultimately, Roma held on to a precious win that lifts them up to eighth in the table and just four points behind the European places, while Como missed the chance to win three successive top-flight games for the first time since 1952. However, they still have a six-point and five-place buffer above the relegation zone.