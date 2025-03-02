Tribal Football
Nottingham Forest keeping tabs on Inter Milan midfielder Frattesi

Paul Vegas
Nottingham Forest are interested in Inter Milan midfielder Davide Frattesi.

Frattesi has battled for a regular start at Inter this season, though has impressed when called upon by coach Simone Inzaghi.

However, given his limited opportunities, Frattesi has been linked with a move away ahead of the summer market.

A return to Roma has been mooted for the Italy international, though a move to England is also emerging as an option.

Italian transfer expert Nicolo Schira is reporting Forest are keeping tabs on Frattesi's situation.

Frattesi has a contract with Inter that runs until the summer of 2028.

