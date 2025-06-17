Ranieri leads Gasperini's Roma presentation; lays out ambitions

Claudio Ranieri led the presentation of Gian Piero Gasperini as new AS Roma coach today.

The former Atalanta coach has succeeded Ranieri, who has moved into a management role.

Ranieri admits he helped select Gasperini, while also admitting he turned down the Italy job last week.

Ranieri's first words:

"Good morning, you called me a liar when I said no to Gasperini. I contacted him and he said why not. But it wasn't him, then the Friedkins chose him because he has always done well.

"He is able to change the face of the Athlete. Gasperini knows about the difficulties on the market, that's why we said it will take time.

"Gasperini was called to start something that will bear fruit. He is strong, frank, he says things bluntly. I understand your job, it is difficult and you are very good. Now you will tell us who will be the new DS. Gian Piero, thank you."

The new director general after Florent Ghisolfi's departure?

"There are various names, the company will make the best choice."

His relationship with Gasp?

"I didn't like him too, I told him. Among the many names, I mentioned his: Roma needs a strong character, who wants to improve. It won't be easy, that's why we're giving him a year to make himself understood. Patience is needed. My relationship will be that of a friend who stays aside and if necessary will try to resolve the situation."

How did the negotiations go?

"We spoke, he was open, then at the end of the championship we spoke again. We met in Florence... it's well known. There was an immediate connection, he's motivated and enthusiastic. I'm happy and satisfied.

"We need to work, there will be a change in mentality. I've been a big brother to the team, I've encouraged them without accusing anyone.

"I've succeeded with some, with others less so. It's part of the role. The players want a straightforward person like Gasperini."

What do you expect in three years?

"Going to the Champions League, then the championship. But now we are at the base, in a new birth. The Friedkins have spent a lot and want to do it again. They are moving forward on the stadium. They want to take the Roma brand to the top. This is what made us fall in love."

What did he ask Gasp?

"Gasperini to do... (Atalanta president Antonio) Percassi after the fourth year was always asking for salvation, we won't be at that level, but we ask him to do well. The fans will identify, it will take time. If we went to the Champions League, we would have met all the big teams and we are not ready for this.

"But we are ready for the Europa League. I hope for a good journey. United, with the awareness of having to swallow bitter. I told Gasperini that the fans want to see the team fighting even when losing."

The national question? What can you tell us?

"Everything has been said, I respect Italy but I am from Rome."