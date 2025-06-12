The Calcio Comment: Serie A Team of the Season for '24/25

It was a thrilling Serie A season, filled with drama and constant shifts at the top of the table. In the end, Napoli emerged victorious, proving to be the league’s best team when it mattered most, thanks in large part to Antonio Conte, undeniably the coach of the season.

We've put together our Best XI of the year, and while there are a few surprises, the list reflects the standout performances of the campaign. Many other players, Zortea, Lukaku, Buongiorno, Meret, Politano, Thuram, Soulé (especially for his late-season form), Zaccagni, De Roon, Pulisic, Vasquez, Beukema, Angelino, and others, were worthy of inclusion. Here's who made our final cut. Let's pretend they could play in a 3-4-3:

Advertisement Advertisement

Goalkeeper

Mile Svilar - Without a doubt, the goalkeeper of the year. Roma are expected to renew his contract soon, rewarding a season where he was a true star. If Claudio Ranieri managed a strong string of results, it’s largely thanks to Svilar. Time and again, he produced miraculous saves, often in one-on-one situations.

Initially a backup behind Rui Patricio and distrusted by Mourinho, it was Daniele De Rossi who gave him a chance. Since the match against Feyenoord, he’s worn the cape of Superman (or rather, Svilar), consistently saving Roma like a true hero.

Defenders

Denzel Dumfries - Although Inter ultimately fell short in the title race, it was certainly no fault of Dumfries. The Dutchman was a constant force down the right flank, scoring 11 crucial goals across Serie A and European competitions, numbers you’d expect from a striker. He was Inter’s secret weapon, and now it’s up to Cristian Chivu to harness his potential further.

Amir Rrahmani - Napoli ended the season with the league’s best defensive record, and Rrahmani was a cornerstone of Conte’s backline. Working under Conte demands maximum concentration and aggression, but Rrahmani made it look easy. His reading of the game was nearly flawless all season, he thus showed great improvement.

Alessandro Bastoni - A consistent presence in Inter’s defense, Bastoni once again proved he belongs among Europe’s elite. Under Inzaghi’s guidance, he delivered another composed, technically sound season, solid in both defense and build-up play.

Midfielders

Scott McTominay - The MVP of the season. Napoli’s “extra man” and the league’s standout midfielder. Antonio Conte pushed hard to sign the Scot, and McTominay repaid him with a sensational campaign, 12 league goals (13 in all competitions) from midfield. Conte certainly owes him a few pizzas for his contributions. He is the man of the Scudetto and probably De Laurentiis is very happy to have spent all that money for him. Incredibile deal!

Tijjani Reijnders - Guardiola’s choice for Manchester City says it all. Reijnders was Milan’s shining light in an otherwise turbulent season. With 15 goals and five assists, his top-tier stats speak for themselves. His move to England leaves a big void at Milan. Probably the Rossoneri fans will miss him, they were all hoping that he could have stayed more.

Ederson - A model of consistency. Gasperini transformed him into a complete, world-class midfielder. With major clubs circling, Atalanta value him at around €60 million, a testament to the incredible development work by their now former coach, Gian Piero Gasperini. There is nothing beyond his reach.

Riccardo Orsolini - This could be the season that changes everything for Orsolini. Long seen as a player of promise, he finally delivered at the highest level. He scored often, and spectacularly, consistently proving to be a nightmare for defenders.

Attackers

Nico Paz - The Como wonderkid is on the radar of several top European clubs, and rightly so. Cesc Fabregas bet on him, and the young talent didn’t disappoint. With one moment of magic after another, Paz showed creativity, unpredictability and flair, an electrifying mix that makes him one of the league’s most exciting prospects.

Ademola Lookman - Another brilliant season from the former Leicester forward. After helping Atalanta lift the Europa League, he continued to shine in Serie A. With 15 league goals, 5 in the Champions League, and 7 assists, Lookman confirmed his status as a top-tier talent. His future may lie away from Bergamo, but his value has never been higher.

Mateo Retegui - It would be impossible to leave him out. Initially brought in as cover for an injured Scamacca, Retegui ended up among the league’s top scorers. In Atalanta’s high-scoring system, he thrived. A pure striker, he earns the No. 9 spot in our team of the season.