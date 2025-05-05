Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Ranieri happy for Roma matchwinner Dovbyk against Fiorentina
AS Roma coach Claudio Ranieri was left delighted with their 1-0 win against Fiorentina.

It marked 19 games unbeaten for Roma, as Artem Dovbyk struck the only goal of the game.

“Dovbyk is doing well – if we analyse how many points his goals have been worth, it’s a lot,” Ranieri told DAZN after the match.

“He’s a player who always gives his best. His teammates need to understand his potential, because I’m convinced it hasn’t been fully expressed yet.

“He’s a very shy guy, doesn’t communicate much, and still doesn’t speak Italian very well.

“For about ten days now, I’ve seen him smile more, and that’s important. Did you see how much he celebrated? Do you remember how he never celebrated before?”

 

 

"No regrets"

Ranieri also remarked: “I don’t know where we can go from here.

“I always ask the maximum from the players. I tell them that this summer, when we’re at the beach on vacation, we should have no regrets, no recriminations. We must be happy with what we will have managed to achieve.

“But I want to say that today we played against a very strong team.

“They’re technically very good, good, good. We wanted to press them high, but we couldn’t because they moved the ball well.

“So, we played a great game, full of suffering, and that’s what makes me proudest. Because when I ask for a performance, Roma always delivers.”

