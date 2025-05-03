Bournemouth attacker Kluivert seeks call from Guinness Book of Records

Bournemouth attacker Justin Kluivert says it's time for him to be recognised by the Guinness Book of Records.

The Holland international insists his goalscoring record is unique.

"I want to enter the Guinness Book of Records," he told BBC Sport. "I think I am the first player to have scored in the top six European leagues, if we consider Holland as sixth in this ranking."

Florin Raducioiu and Stevan Jovetic (formerly of Inter and Fiorentina) are the only other players to have scored in the five major leagues of Italy, Germany, France, Spain and England.

Since making his debut for Ajax at the age of 17, Kluivert has scored goals for Roma in Italy, Leipzig (on loan) in Germany, Nice (on loan) in France and Valencia (on loan) as well as, of course, Bournemouth in England.

On Bournemouth potentially qualifying for Europe, Kluivert also said: "We talk about it every day. We believe in it and we will commit 100%."

Playing with Kluivert name

And on his famous father, Patrick Kluivert, he added: "It has always been a stimulus. It made me want to show why I am good, and not just because I had the name Kluivert on my shirt.

"People always asked themselves: 'Is he really good or is he only there thanks to his father?'.

"Pressure creates diamonds and that's how you shine."