'Roma always delivers' - Claudio Ranieri delivers verdict on win over Fiorentina

Roma boss Claudio Ranieri was full of praise for his side after their edgy 1-0 Serie A win over top four rivals Fiorentina on Sunday.

Roma’s win over Fiorentina keeps them with in touching distance of qualification for next season’s Champions league.

Advertisement Advertisement

Ranieri’s side earned their third consecutive 1-0 win thanks to Artem Dovbyk’s header from a well worked corner just before half-time.

The legendary Italian coach, who is set to retire from football once the season ends at the age of 73, was delighted with the win.

“I always ask the maximum from the players,” the Roma manager said. “I tell them that this summer, when we’re at the beach on vacation, we should have no regrets, no recriminations. We must be happy with what we will have managed to achieve.

“But I want to say that today we played against a very strong team. They’re technically very good, good, good. We wanted to press them high, but we couldn’t because they moved the ball well. We played a great game, full of suffering, and that’s what makes me proudest.

“Because when I ask for a performance, Roma always delivers.”