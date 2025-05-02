'I take it day by day' - David de Gea opens up on Fiorentina future

David de Gea kept his cards close to his chest when asked about his future at Fiorentina having impressed since joining the Italian club.

The 34-year-old joined the Serie A club last summer after being without a club for a whole year following his release from Man United.

De Gea has since re-discovered some form with Fiorentina, playing a key role in the club’s push for Champions League come the end of the season.

When asked about his future at the club after their 2-1 Europa Conference League defeat to Real Betis, the Spaniard admitted he was happy at the club but game little away.

"I take it day by day. I’m very happy in Florence and I’m having a lot of fun in Italian football. I hope to get the best with my group,” he told FirenzeViola.