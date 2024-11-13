Ranieri and agent in London to meet with Roma owners

Tribal Football
Roma are turning to veteran coach Claudio Ranieri for a third time.

Ranieri and his agent is in London today to meet with the Friedkins about taking the Roma job for a third time.

The Roma owners are seeking a new coach after the dismissal of Ivan Juric on Sunday.

Ranieri is being lined up as a firefighter and will be offered a deal to the end of the season, says TMW.

The veteran coach left Cagliari at the end of last season, but has admitted he feels ready to return to management.

Ranieri twice previously was coach of Roma, first between 2009 and 2011 and then as a caretaker in the final months of the 2018/19 season.

