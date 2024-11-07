Amelia calls on Roma to bring back Mourinho and Ranieri in dream team combo

Former Serie A goalkeeper Marco Amelia says Roma should bring back an experienced dream team.

With Ivan Juric struggling to get the team to click, his position at Roma remains in doubt.

Advertisement Advertisement

Amelia says Roma should bring Jose Mourinho back from Fenerbahce and pair him with former another former Giallorossi coach in Claudio Ranieri.

He told TMW Radio: "Mourinho knows Roma, the environment. I would bring him back because I know what he would do. But it is also true that Roma now has many insecurities and any coach who has sat there has not achieved results.

"We need stability in the club especially at this time. We need a director who helps the coach, as Mourinho asked because he felt too alone. Today I would see Ranieri very well in this supporting role."