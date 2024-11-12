Roma owners in London; target Ten Hag and Potter

Tribal Football
Former Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is a target for Roma.

Roma are seeking a new coach after the sacking of Ivan Juric on Sunday.

Il Corriere dello Sport says Roma owners Dan and Ryan Friedkin were in London on Monday to discuss various candidates.

Roma are said to have inquired about, among others, Ten Hag and Graham Potter - both of whom are free on the market.

Ten Hag was recently sacked from Manchester United , while Potter was allowed to leave Chelsea in the spring of 2023.

However, it will be complicated to hire Ten Hag given his high salary demands.

Roma sporting director Florent Ghisolfi is said to want to hire an experienced Italian coach, but the owners want a foreign appointment.

